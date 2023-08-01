Advertisement
Shannon Airport expecting August Bank Holiday to be its busiest in five years

Aug 1, 2023 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Shannon Airport is expecting this August Bank Holiday weekend to be its busiest in five years.

Staff at Shannon Airport are expecting to welcome 48,000 passengers through its doors throughout the holiday period.

This is a 25% increase in passenger traffic on the same period last year and a 9% rise on figures over the August Bank Holiday in 2019.

During the first six months of this year the airport has recorded its highest passenger traffic figures in over a decade, which it says signifies a strong rebound in overseas travel.

