Shannon Airport Announces Three New Holiday Destinations

Oct 26, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Shannon Airport Announces Three New Holiday Destinations Shannon Airport Announces Three New Holiday Destinations
By Marco Verch - Landendes Ryanair-Flugzeug, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49099236
Ryanair is launching three new services from Shannon Airport in the coming weeks.

Flights to Fuerteventura will commence on the 31st October and will operate weekly.

A twice weekly service to Birmingham will operate from the 1st November.

On November 3rd flights to Budapest will begin, departing twice a week.

These flights are part of a series of new services announced by Ryanair for their winter season which already includes services to Gran Canaria, London Luton and Edinburgh.

 

