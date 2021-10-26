Shannon Airport Announces Three New Holiday Destinations

Ryanair is launching three new services from Shannon Airport in the coming weeks.

Flights to Fuerteventura will commence on the 31st October and will operate weekly.

A twice weekly service to Birmingham will operate from the 1st November.

On November 3rd flights to Budapest will begin, departing twice a week.

These flights are part of a series of new services announced by Ryanair for their winter season which already includes services to Gran Canaria, London Luton and Edinburgh.

