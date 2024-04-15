Shannon Airport has added new recruits to its security team ahead of the summer holiday season.
The airport says the nine new security staff will help provide a seamless passenger experience this summer, after completing an intensive aviation security training programme.
Pat O’Brien, Chief Officer with the Airport Police, Fire Service, and Security, says their roles will include greeting passengers and checking boarding passes, to analysing x-rays of baggage and working with the US pre-clearance system.
Advertisement