Shane MacGowan's legendary 1980s performances in Kenmare recalled

The organiser of an arts festival in Kenmare recalls Shane MacGowan performing there at the height of his powers.

Joe Thoma organised the Cibeal Festival which ran in the town during the 1980s.

The Pogues performed on two occasions in Kenmare.

Their first concert in 1985 was held in the Riversdale Hotel; tickets cost 4 pounds.

The Pogues loved their experience in Kenmare and insisted on performing at Cibeal two years later in 1987.

Joe Thoma was concerned because by now The Pogues were internationally famous and he was worried they wouldn't be able to accommodate the crowds.

In the end, they agreed that the band would play under another name as he explains to Jerry O'Sullivan on Kerry Today.

Joe will always remember when Shane MacGowan saw the nuns that had allowing The Pogues perform in Holy Cross College.

