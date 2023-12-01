Advertisement
News

Shane MacGowan's legendary 1980s performances in Kenmare recalled

Dec 1, 2023 13:24 By radiokerrynews
Shane MacGowan's legendary 1980s performances in Kenmare recalled
Given to Radio Kerry by Joe Thoma.
Share this article

The organiser of an arts festival in Kenmare recalls Shane MacGowan performing there at the height of his powers.

Joe Thoma organised the Cibeal Festival which ran in the town during the 1980s.

The Pogues performed on two occasions in Kenmare.

Advertisement

Their first concert in 1985 was held in the Riversdale Hotel; tickets cost 4 pounds.

The Pogues loved their experience in Kenmare and insisted on performing at Cibeal two years later in 1987.

Joe Thoma was concerned because by now The Pogues were internationally famous and he was worried they wouldn't be able to accommodate the crowds.

Advertisement

In the end, they agreed that the band would play under another name as he explains to Jerry O'Sullivan on Kerry Today.

Joe will always remember when Shane MacGowan saw the nuns that had allowing The Pogues perform in Holy Cross College.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Cibeal Festival Programme 1985 detailing The Pogues in the line up.

Cibeal Festival Programme 1987
Kenmare - listing how a band called The MacMahons (in reality The Pogues) were to perform at the basketball court in Holy Cross College, Kenmare.
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Six Kerry companies awarded Gold Membership of Origin Green
Advertisement
Tralee’s Salaso honoured at Health Tech Innovation Awards
Ukrainians living in Kerry will perform alongside Phil Coulter
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee’s Salaso honoured at Health Tech Innovation Awards
Six Kerry companies awarded Gold Membership of Origin Green
Ukrainians living in Kerry will perform alongside Phil Coulter
Kerry County Council called on to reintroduce medical hardship fund for LIS roads
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus