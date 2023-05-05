Advertisement
News

Several walks Darkness into Light walks taking place in Kerry

May 5, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Several walks Darkness into Light walks taking place in Kerry Several walks Darkness into Light walks taking place in Kerry
Share this article

Several walks are taking place throughout Kerry tomorrow morning for Darkness into Light.

The annual event takes place nationwide to raised funds for suicide prevention.

Eight official events are taking place throughout Kerry, with a number of other walks also organised around the county.

Advertisement

The Darkness into Light walks, in aid of Pieta, provide an opportunity for people to connect with their local community and to bring hope to people who have been impacted by suicide.

Eight official walks are taking place in Kerry and they’ll all begin at 4.15am.

In Caherdaniel people are asked to assemble at The Blind Piper, Ballycarnahan (V93 DD83), while the Tarbert walk will begin at the Tarbert Comprehensive School (V31 WD66) and in West Kerry the walk will start from the Dingle Marina Centre (V92 W52C).

Advertisement

A walk will also take place in Glenbeigh, beginning from Ocean Delights on Rossbeigh Beach (V93 D659), while in Kenmare walkers will set off from the Mart (V93 K652) and in Cahersiveen walkers will set off from Coláiste na Sceilge School (V23 Y003).

People will gather at Killarney Racecourse for Nathan’s Walk (V93 KR0H) and in Tralee people are being asked to gather at the Wetlands (V92 HH57).

Other events have also been organised around the county; Castleisland will host walk, beginning at 5am from the Forge carpark, while in Cromane walkers are will assemble at the Community Centre to set off at 5am.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus