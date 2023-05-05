Several walks Darkness into Light walks taking place in Kerry

Several walks are taking place throughout Kerry tomorrow morning for Darkness into Light.

The annual event takes place nationwide to raised funds for suicide prevention.

Eight official events are taking place throughout Kerry, with a number of other walks also organised around the county.

The Darkness into Light walks, in aid of Pieta, provide an opportunity for people to connect with their local community and to bring hope to people who have been impacted by suicide.

Eight official walks are taking place in Kerry and they’ll all begin at 4.15am.

In Caherdaniel people are asked to assemble at The Blind Piper, Ballycarnahan (V93 DD83), while the Tarbert walk will begin at the Tarbert Comprehensive School (V31 WD66) and in West Kerry the walk will start from the Dingle Marina Centre (V92 W52C).

A walk will also take place in Glenbeigh, beginning from Ocean Delights on Rossbeigh Beach (V93 D659), while in Kenmare walkers will set off from the Mart (V93 K652) and in Cahersiveen walkers will set off from Coláiste na Sceilge School (V23 Y003).

People will gather at Killarney Racecourse for Nathan’s Walk (V93 KR0H) and in Tralee people are being asked to gather at the Wetlands (V92 HH57).

Other events have also been organised around the county; Castleisland will host walk, beginning at 5am from the Forge carpark, while in Cromane walkers are will assemble at the Community Centre to set off at 5am.

