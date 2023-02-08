Advertisement
Several Kerry hotels Great Place to Work-Certified

Feb 8, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Several Kerry hotels Great Place to Work-Certified
A number of Kerry hotels have been Great Place to Work-Certified.

Organisations with 10 or more employees will receive the accolade when their overall employee survey results are 65% or higher.

The Kerry companies that were Great Place to Work-Certified in December are the Killarney Park Hotel; and the Hayfield Family Collection which includes the Great Southern Killarney and Killarney Royal.

The O'Donoghue Ring Collection also received the certification; the group includes the Killarney Plaza Hotel and Spa, Killarney Avenue Hotel, Killarney Towers Hotel, and the River Island Hotel, Castleisland.

 

 

