Several festivals taking place across Kerry this bank holiday weekend

Several festivals and events are taking place across the Kingdom this bank holiday weekend.

Music, arts, relaxation and racing is on the agenda all over Kerry.

In West Kerry, Féile na Bealtaine got underway yesterday.

The festival celebrates dancers, musicians, artists and storytellers who’ll take part in a range of events until Monday.

Meanwhile, the 10th Kerry Camino Walking Festival takes place along the Dingle Way over the next three days.

Meditation and yoga lovers can take part in the MOYA festival, which is happening in Ballybunion.

The festival gets underway tomorrow morning with the dawn chorus on the Barna Way.

The 7th annual Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Festival takes place. It’ll feature live acts, music trails, arts, interactive workshops and open music sessions throughout the weekend.

Portmagee's Traditional Irish Set Dancing and Music Weekend also gets underway today.

The ceremonial start for the 42nd Rally of the Lakes takes place in Main Street, Killarney this evening. There'll be traffic restrictions in the town centre from 6 until 9 pm.