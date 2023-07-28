Advertisement
Seventh annual Valentia Lecture takes place today

Jul 28, 2023 08:17 By radiokerrynews
Seventh annual Valentia Lecture takes place today
Valentia Cable Station. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan
The annual Valentia Lecture on globalisation takes place today.

Now in its seventh year, the event, will discuss a vision for Ireland and its place in the digital world.

 

The event, which takes place at the historic Valentia Cable Station, is organised by the Valentia Transatlantic Cable Foundation.

 

A live link with Hearts Content in Newfoundland, Canada will be made and will feature greetings from Ambassadors from Ireland and Canada and updates from both sides of the Atlantic.

In 1858 Valentia and Newfoundland were connected by an undersea transatlantic telegraph cable, with a permanent connection established in 1866.

 

Topics for discussion include Ireland’s economy in a connected world, Ireland’s role in the security of sub sea cables, meaning of Ireland being the greenest country in the world and trends shaping the future of work.

 

Among those taking part in today’s event are CEO of Enterprise Ireland, Leo Clancy; and Dr Nicola Millard, Principal Innovation Partner at BT.

The online Valentia cable auction will also draw to a close this evening. Which aims to raise funds for works to the historical site and secure its UNESCO World Heritage status.

 

More information on the event and auction can be found on Valentiacable.com

 

