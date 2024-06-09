Seven of Kerry County Council's 33 seats filled

Seven of the 33 seats on Kerry County Council have been filled with the conclusion of the counts for the Corca Dhuibhne and Castleisland Local Electoral Areas.

Corca Dhuibhne LEA - 3 seater: Tommy Griffin Fine Gael, Robert Brosnan Sinn Féin, and sitting Fianna Fáil councillor, Breandán Fitzgerald, elected.

Castleisland LEA - 4 seater: Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae, Independent, Cllr Charlie Farrelly, Independent, Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald, Fianna Fáil, and Cllr Bobby O'Connell, Fine Gael, have all been re-elected.

Breakdown by party/ affiliation:

Fianna Fáil: 2 councillors elected

Fine Gael: 2 councillors elected

Independents: 2 councillors elected

Sinn Féin: 1 councillor elected

Counting of ballots for the Tralee Local Electoral Area began last night and will resume at 9am. Counting of votes for the Kenmare, Killarney and Listowel Electoral Areas start from 9am. Tralee and Listowel votes will be counted in John Mitchell Sports Complex, Tralee while the Kenmare and Killarney LEA ballots will be counted in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

Tralee LEA: 7 seats

Killarney LEA: 7 seats

Listowel LEA: 6 seats

Kenmare LEA: 6 seats