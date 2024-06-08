Advertisement
Corca Dhuibhne count finishes with major upsets leaving only one incumbent in situ

Jun 8, 2024 21:57 By radiokerrynews
Corca Dhuibhne count finishes with major upsets leaving only one incumbent in situ
The Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area count has concluded with only one of the three sitting candidates retaining his seat.

7,966 people in Corca Dhuibhne cast their vote yesterday, a turnout of 62.49%, and in doing so, chose between seven candidates for the three seats.

The Labour Party's Mike Kennedy was the first to be eliminated as he had the fewest first preference votes at 508.

In the second count, Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald lost his seat.

He had been a councillor for 25 years ago, ever since 1999.

Last September, he announced he was retiring from politics but then in March, he declared that he would, in fact run again.

Fine Gael's Tommy Griffin was the first to be elected; having topped the poll with 1,807 votes, he reached the quota (1,966) on the third count.

His transfers triggered a cascade of momentum, with Robert Brosnan of Sinn Féin surpassing the quota on the fourth count.

The fourth count also saw the elimination of the Green Party's Peadar Ó Fionnáin, who polled very well for a first-time candidate, securing 1,242 votes before his exit.

This left Fianna Fáil colleagues, and sitting coouncillors, Breandán Fitzgerald and Michael D. O'Shea to battle it out for the final seat.

Robert Brosnan's surplus of 165 votes had to be distributed in the fifth and final count.

These fell 131 for Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald and 34 for Cllr Mike D. O'Shea.

As there were no more votes to be counted, Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald was elected without reaching the quota.

Cllr Mike D. O'Shea hails from a long established political dynasty and has been a sitting county councillor for 31 years, since 1993.

