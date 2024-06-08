Advertisement
Fine Gael’s Tommy Griffin is the first candidate to be elected to Kerry County Council

Jun 8, 2024 18:09 By radiokerrynews
Fine Gael's Tommy Griffin is the first candidate to be elected to Kerry County Council
Tommy Griffin celebrates after being announced as the first candidate to be elected in the Corcha Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area. Photo: David Corkey
Fine Gael’s Tommy Griffin is the first candidate to be elected to Kerry County Council.

The poll-topper reached the quota on the third count of the Corcha Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area.

He got 197 of his Fine Gael stablemate, Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald’s distributed votes.

Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald lost his seat this afternoon, following 25 years as a Kerry County Councillor, ever since 1999.

The rest of his 774 votes were distributed as follows:

Robert Brosnan, Sinn Féin +114 = 1,677

Michael D O.Shea, Fianna Fáil +62 = 1,435

Breandán Fitzgerald, Fianna Fáil +263 = 1,372

This allowed him to leapfrog the Green Party’s Peadar Ó Fionnáin (+99 = 1,242) who was subsequently eliminated.

The fourth count will distribute Peadar Ó Fionnáin votes.

As it stands, Sinn Féin Robert Brosnan’s is the next close to the quota.

 

