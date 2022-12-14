Advertisement
Seven Kerry secondary schools send at least 90% of students to third level

Dec 14, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Seven Kerry secondary schools send at least 90% of students to third level
Seven secondary schools in Kerry sent over 90% of their Leaving Cert students to third level this year.

That’s according to data in the Irish Times Feeder Schools List for this year.

Killorglin Community College had the highest rate of progression to third level at 110%, including pupils from past years who progressed to college this year.

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí, Presentation schools in Tralee and Listowel, Scoil Idirmheanach in Killorglin, Tarbert Comprehensive and St Brigid’s in Killarney, also have progression rates of 90% or higher.

19 secondary schools in Kerry sent at least 70% of their students to third level this year, with the MTU, UCC and UL the most popular choice of college among Kerry students.

