A senior lecturer at MTU's Kerry Campus says businesses need to register for apprenticeships to encourage more young people into the hospitality sector.

TJ O'Connor lectures in the Department of Hotel, Culinary Arts and Tourism at MTU Kerry.

He was responding to recent restaurant and café closures in Kerry caused, in part, by staff shortages.

Mr O'Connor says a growing catering, restaurant and hotel industry means there are more jobs available, but fewer applicants:

