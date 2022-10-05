Senator says Kerry people affected by centralisation of community welfare offices

A Labour senator says Kerry people are being affected by the centralisation of community welfare offices.

Mark Wall, who’s on the Oireachtas Committee on Social Welfare, says moving the service to larger towns is effectively a withdrawal from rural areas.

He says it’s impacting people who have to travel further to make an application for an exceptional needs payment; this is a single payment to help meet essential, once-off expenditure that a person couldn't reasonably be expected to meet out of their weekly income.

Senator Wall also says there are also issues with people getting through to a dedicated phone number, and feels it’s the most vulnerable in society that are being seriously impacted.

The Department of Social Protection says customers in Tralee and across Kerry no longer have to meet in person with a Community Welfare Officer to make an application for an additional needs payment.

It says people no longer have to travel or wait for an outreach service on a particular day.

Customers, however, who wish to meet a Community Welfare Officer can do so, on an appointment basis, every day at the Department’s Offices at Edward Street, Tralee.

It notes also that any customer presenting with an emergency need will be seen without an appointment.

The Department of Social Protection also says plans are also being progressed to have a Community Welfare Officer available to customers on a walk-in service, every day in the Intreo Centre in Tralee.

Those who wish to submit their application by post can do so and the application form is available at their local Intreo or branch office. The application form is also available to download at www.gov.ie

Customers may also email the Department directly to request an application form at the dedicated email address [email protected].

Anyone who needs to contact the Community Welfare Service can do so by phoning the national contact line on 0818 60 70 80, where a contact service is available.