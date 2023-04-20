Senator calls for garda investigation into Kerry care home

A senator has called for a garda investigation into a care home in Killarney that was operated by the HSE.

Senator Tom Clonan says an urgent investigation is needed into the care of residents with intellectual disabilities who lived at Cluain Fhionnáin.

The facility is now closed.

Advertisement

Senator Clonan told the Seanad about the findings of a report by the Health Information and Quality Authority into disability services at Cluain Fhionnáin in December 2017.

Senator Clonan says a garda investigation is needed into the prescribing regime and regime of care at Cluain Fhionnáin.

Advertisement

He also wants the health watchdog, HIQA, to hand over two unpublished reports into the facility from August 2017.

The senator is calling on gardaí to interview those involved with producing these reports.