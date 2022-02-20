Advertisement
Self-scheduled vaccine appointments available in Kerry this week

Feb 20, 2022 16:02 By radiokerrynews
People get booked in for the vaccine at the Killarney walk-in vaccination centre. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
Self-scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available in Kerry this week.

People can book their first or second vaccine doses if they're aged 12 and older, for this coming Thursday February 24th and Sunday February 27th from 9:30am to 11:30am.

Booster vaccinations are also available for those aged 16 and over for the same times.

Parents and guardians can also book first or second doses for their children aged between five and eleven for Thursday through Sunday inclusive.

The Kerry vaccination centre is at the former BorgWarner site at Monavalley, Tralee, and appointments can be booked on hse.ie.

