Section of long-awaited Macroom Bypass to open this evening

A section of the long-awaited Macroom Bypass will open to traffic this evening.

Eight kilometres of the 22km road project will be officially opened by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, at a ceremony this evening.

People will be able to bypass the town from a temporary roundabout at Carrigaphooca on the west, to Coolcower roundabout on the east of the town.

Advertisement

Jons Civil Engineering – John Cradock JV Ltd., the company in charge of the project, is advising people that the new section will have a speed limit of 100km/h, and there is still extensive traffic management in place.

The contractor says it hopes to have the entire bypass completed by the end of next year.