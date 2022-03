An unusual species of whale was washed up in Mid-Kerry, two weeks after a similar mammal was discovered in North Kerry.

The Cuvier’s beaked whale was found in Rossbeigh this week.

Sean O’Callaghan from Killarney is studying for a Ph D in sperm whales.

He believes the recent storms are the reason for both whales washing up.

He says a cause of death can’t be identified as the whale was decomposed.

Mr O’Callaghan says it’s hard to tell if more whales will turn up on Kerry’s coast.