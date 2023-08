The second phase of the N22 Macroom bypass opened to traffic this morning.

This 8km section is between Carrigaphooka, west of Macroom, and Tún Láin to the east of Baile Mhic Íre.

The first phase of the bypass, another 8km stretch, opened last December.

The final 6kms, which will see Baile Mhic Íre and Baile Bhuirne bypassed, is still under construction.

The Macroom bypass is expected to be fully completed and opened at the end of October.