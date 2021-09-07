Advertisement
Second chance maths exams for prospective MTU students

Sep 7, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
CAO applicants who didn’t get the required maths grade for entry to the Munster Technological University are set to be given a second chance.

Some of the science, technology, engineering and maths courses in MTU have a grade standard in maths that must be met.

Every year there are students who have the points requirement but aren’t offered a place on the courses as they haven’t met the specific maths requirement.

MTU is offering students in this situation the chance to sit exams on September 10th with results issued five days later.

Further details and applications to sit the Special Maths Exam on both the MTU Cork and Kerry Campuses are available on the MTU websites:

www.cit.ie/prospectivestudents/specialmaths   (Cork Campus)

www.ittralee.ie/FutureStudents/SchoolLeavers/2ndChanceMaths     (Kerry Campus)

