Searches continue for man missing from Kerry Limerick border area

Searches are continuing for an elderly man missing from the Kerry Limerick border area.

73 year old John McSweeney disappeared from his home in Athea on January 6th.

Over the last week, Gardaí, the Coast Guard, Civil Defence and other volunteer search organisations have conducted searches of land and forestry in the Knockaclugga area of Athea, close to the Kerry Limerick border.

Mr. McSweeney was last seen on the afternoon of Saturday, January 6th, wearing a black coat, a black, peaked cap and wellington boots.

He's described as 5 foot 7, of slim build, and bald, with a missing front tooth.

Another search operation is getting underway this morning.

Anyone who may have seen a lone man walking in the area on Saturday, the 6th, or anything else that may have drawn their attention, is asked to contact Gardaí.

They're also appealing to any land and property owners in nearby areas to check any sheds or vacant buildings.

Anyone with any information on Mr. McSweeney's whereabouts is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.