Search ongoing for driver of car discovered crashed in North Kerry last night

A search is ongoing in Listowel for the driver of a car which was discovered crashed last night.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision at around 10 o’clock last night on the R555 at Ballinruddery, Listowel.

Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue was tasked just before 11pm to help Gardaí after a search was launched for the driver of the vehicle, who was not at scene and was feared injured.

The search was stood down before 2am but is resuming this morning with assistance from the Shannon based helicopter, Rescue 115.

Also on scene were the Ballybunion unit of the Irish Coast Guard, National Ambulance Service, and Listowel Fire Service.

Gardaí appeal for anyone with details of this incident to contact Listowel Garda station immediately.