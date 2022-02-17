Advertisement
Search is on for Miss Kerry 2022

Feb 17, 2022 11:02 By radiokerrynews
Search is on for Miss Kerry 2022
NO FEE PIC Miss Ireland Pamela Uba announcing the search for Miss Ireland 2022. Picture by DeMarra Photogrpahy
The search is on for Miss Kerry 2022.

Selections will run all over the country to find contestants from each county to take part this summer in Miss Ireland 2022, the 75th jubilee of the competition.

The finalists will have their skills tested in debating, talent, sports, social media, and will be tasked with raising awareness and funds for a chosen charity.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2022 will receive a host of prizes including jewellery and gowns, and will represent Ireland at the Miss World Festival.

Full details on how to enter for Miss Kerry are available on www.miss-ireland.ie or on the Miss Ireland App.

 

