Search continuing in Tralee for missing elderly man

A search is continuing this evening for an elderly man who has dementia and is missing in Tralee.

93-year-old Liam Brassil was last seen at his home at Sycamore View, Caherwesheen at about 5:20pm yesterday.

Mr Brassil has dementia and reduced mobility.

Sniffer dogs joined the search this afternoon; gardaí, the fire brigade, Banna Rescue and the Civil Defence along with members of the public have been searching throughout today.

The Shannon Rescue 115 helicopter also searched this morning.

Denis Carroll, the son-in-law of Mr Brassil, made this appeal:

Garda Superintendent Flor Murphy is making this appeal as the search continues for Mr Brassil, who is five feet four inches in height.

Anyone with information should contact Tralee garda station on 066 71 02 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Superintendent Murphy repeats the plea made by Liam Brassil's family that people should check their properties.