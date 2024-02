The search is on to find this year's crop of International Roses and Rose Escorts.

Rose of Tralee Róisín Wiley and Rose Escort of the Year Tommy Cunningham officially launched the search in Dublin, with selections soon beginning across 32 centres nationally and worldwide.

100,000 people attended the five-day Rose of Tralee International Festival last year.

The 2024 iteration will take place between the 16th and 20th August.

See roseoftralee.ie for more information.