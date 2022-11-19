Search and rescue operation took place in Killarney this afternoon

A search and rescue operation took place in Killarney early this afternoon.

A man and two children got into difficulty after their boat capsized on the lake.

The three were able to swim towards Lamb Island where they hung onto tree branches.

The alarm was raised to Valentia Coastguard just before 1 O’clock.

They dispatched Rescue Helicopter 115.

Killarney Water Rescue and local fishermen also joined the search.

A local fisherman, who accompanied by a paramedic, located the man and children and brought them to shore.

They were met by an ambulance and assessed by a crew at approximately 20 to 2.

The three people involved are believed to be uninjured.