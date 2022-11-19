Advertisement
News

Search and rescue operation took place in Killarney this afternoon

Nov 19, 2022 18:11 By radiokerrynews
Search and rescue operation took place in Killarney this afternoon Search and rescue operation took place in Killarney this afternoon
Share this article

A search and rescue operation took place in Killarney early this afternoon.

A man and two children got into difficulty after their boat capsized on the lake.

The three were able to swim towards Lamb Island where they hung onto tree branches.

Advertisement

The alarm was raised to Valentia Coastguard just before 1 O’clock.

They dispatched Rescue Helicopter 115.

Killarney Water Rescue and local fishermen also joined the search.

Advertisement

A local fisherman, who accompanied by a paramedic, located the man and children and brought them to shore.

They were met by an ambulance and assessed by a crew at approximately 20 to 2.

The three people involved are believed to be uninjured.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus