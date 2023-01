The renowned West Kerry musician and singer Séamus Begley will be laid to rest this morning.

Hailing from Baile na bPoc, he was regarded as one of the country’s best accordion players.

He passed away on Monday aged 73.

Séamus Begley's funeral Mass will take place in Séipéal na Carraige from 11am, with burial afterwards at Cill Chúáin cemetery.