SEAI report ranks Cork Airport as to commercial state body for energy savings in Ireland

Cork Airport has been ranked as the best performing commercial state body in Ireland for energy savings.

It’s the second year in a row the airport has been recognised with the accolade, by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) in their Annual Report 2022 on Public Sector Energy Efficiency Performance.

The airport will invest in a new solar farm - which will generate up to 25% of the airport’s electricity requirements into the future.

This project will advance to planning application in the next 12 months with a view to being commissioned in 2025.

David Crowley, Cork Airport Sustainability Specialist, says the airport fully committed to meeting and beating our government’s energy and carbon reduction targets and have a clearly defined strategy to do so.

