SEAI report ranks Cork Airport as to commercial state body for energy savings in Ireland

Sep 29, 2023

Sep 29, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
SEAI report ranks Cork Airport as to commercial state body for energy savings in Ireland
FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE - Sept 1, 2023 Cork Airport award Best Energy Saving Commercial Semi-State Body 2021/2022 by SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland). Pictured are Marion O'Brien. Director of Corporate Services, SEAI and Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director of Cork Airport. Pic: Brian Lougheed
Cork Airport has been ranked as the best performing commercial state body in Ireland for energy savings.

It’s the second year in a row the airport has been recognised with the accolade, by  the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) in their Annual Report 2022 on Public Sector Energy Efficiency Performance.

The airport will invest in a new solar farm - which will generate up to 25% of the airport’s electricity requirements into the future.

This project will advance to planning application in the next 12 months with a view to being commissioned in 2025.

David Crowley, Cork Airport Sustainability Specialist, says the airport fully committed to meeting and beating our government’s energy and carbon reduction targets and have a clearly defined strategy to do so.

 

FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE - Sept 1, 2023
Cork Airport award Best Energy Saving Commercial Semi-State Body 2021/2022 by SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland).
Pictured are Marion O'Brien. Director of Corporate Services, SEAI and Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director of Cork Airport.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

 

