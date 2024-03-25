Scouting Ireland is seeking volunteers to keep the organisation active in Kerry.

Mark Noonan the development support officer for Scouting Ireland in the Southern Province is visiting the county today.

Mr Noonan is signing off on the paperwork to formally close the Fenit Scout Group and is meeting with Tralee Scout Groups.

Advertisement

Scouting Ireland is also hosting a public meeting to keep Firies Scout Group from closing at 8pm this evening in Marian Hall, Firies.

He says the lack of volunteers makes it hard to keep the group going.

Advertisement

To learn more volunteering, please visit www.scouts.ie/find-a-scout-group-in-ireland