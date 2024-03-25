Advertisement
Scouting Ireland seeking Kerry volunteers to keep group going

Mar 25, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Scouting Ireland seeking Kerry volunteers to keep group going
Scouting Ireland is seeking volunteers to keep the organisation active in Kerry.

Mark Noonan the development support officer for Scouting Ireland in the Southern Province is visiting the county today.

Mr Noonan is signing off on the paperwork to formally close the Fenit Scout Group and is meeting with Tralee Scout Groups.

Scouting Ireland is also hosting a public meeting to keep Firies Scout Group from closing at 8pm this evening in Marian Hall, Firies.

He says the lack of volunteers makes it hard to keep the group going.

To learn more volunteering, please visit www.scouts.ie/find-a-scout-group-in-ireland

