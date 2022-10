The first Gaeltacht Community National School in Kerry is officially opening today.

Scoil an Ghleanna Pobal Scoil Náisiúnta is now under the patronage of Kerry Education and Training Board.

It is a publicly-funded and managed, multi-denominational school that welcomes all children from the local communities.

Kerry TD and Minister for Education, Norma Foley, will be a special guest at the ceremony, which starts at 1.30pm.