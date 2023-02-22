 Schindler's Ark author to speak in Castleisland

World renowned author Thomas Keneally will be in Castleisland on Friday for a public questions and answers session.

The Australian’s Booker-Prize winning Schindler’s Ark was adapted for the screen as the multi-Oscar winning Schindler’s List.

He's in Ireland for research on a novel based on a 19th century murder with Kerry and Cork connections.

Mr Keneally, whose ancestors came from Newmarket in North Cork, is researching the circumstances which led to the execution of a Cordal man in 1895.

John Twiss was hanged for the murder in Glenlara, Newmarket in 1894 of a farm caretaker James Donovan, who acted as an agent for landlords.

In December 2021, President Michael D Higgins granted a posthumous pardon to John Twiss.

Thomas Keneally says he has his own family connections to the mystery.

His public questions and answers session will take place at the River Island Hotel, Castleisland on Friday at 8pm.

It’ll be a fundraiser for the Castleisland District Heritage group which campaigned for John Twiss's pardon.

The event will be compered by Radio Kerry broadcaster, Frank Lewis.