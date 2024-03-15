Scene of serious assault in Tralee remains preserved as man continues to be questioned

The scene of a serious assault in Tralee remains preserved this morning, as a man continues to be questioned by Gardaí.

A man was arrested following the attack yesterday, which took place in Maine Street in the town centre.

Gardaí were notified of this incident by emergency services at around 9.30 yesterday morning.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry where she's being treated for her injuries.

A large number of Gardaí attended the scene and Garda cordons were put in place to preserve the scene.

These cordons remain in place this morning and Gardaí remain at the scene.

A man was arrested by Gardaí and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the county.