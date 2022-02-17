Sandbags being deployed to areas of North Kerry at risk of flooding due to Storm Eunice

Kerry County Council is deploying sandbags to areas of North Kerry which is at risk of flooding when Storm Eunice makes landfall.

A red wind warning is in place for Kerry from 3am to 8am tomorrow, with severe and damaging winds and gusts in excess of 130 kilometres per hour expected.

People are being urged to avoid travel and to stay indoors for the duration of the storm.

Met Éireann has highlighted the Shannon Estuary as an area of risk for coastal flooding; this includes Ballylongford and Moneycashen.

Senior executive officer with Kerry County Council, Padraig Corkery says they are taking action to minimise the risk:

Kerry County Council is urging people to continue to be careful throughout tomorrow as an orange level wind warning takes over until 11am and a yellow warning for wind, rain and snow is in place until 3pm.

Meanwhile, the HSE says no one should travel during the red weather warning, adding they expect some patients may be delayed making appointments.

The South/South West Hospital Group is advising that no elective inpatient or outpatient appointments or procedures have been cancelled.

All scheduled COVID-19 vaccination centres and testing centres in Kerry will be opened once the red warning has passed.

Day services for older people, disability services and mental health services will also open after the warning's passed.

Due to Storm Eunice the following Local Link Kerry bus services will not operate in the morning;

07:30 Route 283 Currow - Currans - Kerry Airport - Farranfore - Firies - Ballyfinnane - Farmers Bridge.

07:45 Route 277: Dingle Daingean Uí Chúis – Fionntrá / Ventry- Baile an Fheirtéaraigh / Ballyferriter – Dún Chaoin / Dunquin

08:20 leg back into Dingle Daingean Uí Chúis from Dún Chaoin / Dunquin

08:15 Waterville to Caherciveen

Killarney National Park, Killarney House and Gardens, and Muckross House will be closed to the public for the duration of the warnings tomorrow, due to the severe risk associated with falling trees or potential damage from falling masonry or slates from buildings.

The Council’s Emergency Phoneline will be in operation for the duration of the storm: 066-7183588 and its Emergency Response Team is on standby and will be out to deal with any situations as soon as conditions allow.