Safety works on Lewis Road junction to begin next week

Kerry County Council has appointed a contractor for works on a left only turn, from Lewis Road onto the Killarney bypass.

Speaking at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting, Kerry County Council senior roads engineer, Paul Curry, said safety measures to limit exits onto the bypass from Lewis road will commence this month.

The works for a left only junction from Lewis Road on to the Killarney bypass, follows a public petition which began over 5 years ago - to campaign for change at the junction.

Speaking at the recent Killarney MD meeting, Senior roads engineer Paul Curry, said Phase 1 of the works, will begin next week.

Glas Civil Engineering have been appointed as contractors for the works, which will last for a period of five weeks.

Phase 1 of the works aim to remove the right turn from Lewis road to the Killarney bypass , and will include the erection of bollards along the bypass before the turn-off to Lewis Road.

Traffic management measures will be in place on the road for the duration of the works.

Mr Curry said the council doesn’t want to impact Christmas traffic in the area and hopes the works will be concluded by mid-December

Elected members were also informed that Subject to TII approval, a Part 8 for an active travel link will be published in Q4 of this year.

This includes the construction of an N22 underpass, from Fitzgerald Stadium to Killarney Celtic.

Kerry County Council says land acquisition for the Kilcummin road link and roundabout has also commenced, and agreement will have to be reached with the landowners before proposed major works – including the construction of a new roundabout – commences on the bypass.