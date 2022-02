Ryanair is to base a third aircraft at Cork Airport.

It’s announced seven new routes from Cork this summer – Manchester, Birmingham, and Edinburgh in the UK, as well as Pisa and Venice in Italy, Alghero in Sardinia, and Valencia in Spain.

This brings to 25 the number of destinations Ryanair will serve from Cork Airport this summer; the airline’s largest ever summer schedule.

