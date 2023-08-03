Ryanair reviewing times of Kerry-Dublin flight

Ryanair is reviewing the times of its daily Kerry-Dublin service.

Currently the flight leaves Kerry at 11am and the return flight on the same day departs Dublin at 4.05pm.

Many people have said the times aren’t suitable to visit Dublin for a day trip.

Advertisement

Head of communications with Ryanair, Jade Kirwan says the times of flights is something they’ll look at and consider:

In June at Kerry Airport’s AGM it was announced that a number of new routes were on the horizon, including a new sun destination.

Advertisement

When asked about potential future routes from Kerry Airport, head of communications with Ryanair, Jade Kirwan stated there’s no confirmation of new routes yet: