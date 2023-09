Ryanair has launched its winter schedule for Cork Airport with 23 routes including five new ones.

These new destinations are Barcelona, Fuerteventura, Paris, Seville, and Treviso.

There’s also increased frequencies on another six winter sun routes to Faro, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Malaga, Rome, and Tenerife.

Ryanair will base one new aircraft at Cork, that’s three in total for this winter, creating over 30 new high paid jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers.