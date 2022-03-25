Ryanair committed to continuing Kerry Dublin route

Ryanair is committed to continuing the Kerry Dublin route.

The low-cost carrier began operating the service on a commercial basis last July, and has twice daily flights; this is one of seven routes Ryanair runs from Kerry Airport.

The Kerry Dublin route had previously been subsided by the government under the Public Service Obligation system, and operated by Stobart, before it went into liquidation.

Ryanair had previously indicated it wants to make the Kerry Dublin route a commercial success, and had given a commitment to run it until at least February this year.

Speaking on Radio Kerry’s In Business, Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan says they’re committed to the service between Kerry and Dublin.