Ryanair committed to Kerry Dublin route until at least February

Aug 30, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Ryanair committed to Kerry Dublin route until at least February
By Marco Verch - Landendes Ryanair-Flugzeug, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49099236
Ryanair has given a commitment to running the Kerry Dublin route until at least February.

The low-cost carrier began a daily flight between Farranfore and the capital on July 28th; from Wednesday this will increase to twice a day.

This is after Stobart Air went into liquidation on June 12th; it had operated the Kerry-Dublin PSO government-subsidised route on behalf of Aer Lingus Regional.

The Government launched an emergency procurement process to restore the PSO, but Ryanair announced it would operate the service commercially, without a subsidy.

CEO of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern says Ryanair has indicated it wants to make the Kerry Dublin route a commercial success, and has given a commitment to it until at least February.

