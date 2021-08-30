Ryanair committed to Kerry Dublin route until at least February

Ryanair has given a commitment to running the Kerry Dublin route until at least February.

The low-cost carrier began a daily flight between Farranfore and the capital on July 28th; from Wednesday this will increase to twice a day.

This is after Stobart Air went into liquidation on June 12th; it had operated the Kerry-Dublin PSO government-subsidised route on behalf of Aer Lingus Regional.

The Government launched an emergency procurement process to restore the PSO, but Ryanair announced it would operate the service commercially, without a subsidy.

CEO of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern says Ryanair has indicated it wants to make the Kerry Dublin route a commercial success, and has given a commitment to it until at least February.