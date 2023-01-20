Advertisement
Ryanair announces increased flights from Kerry Airport

Jan 20, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
By Marco Verch - Landendes Ryanair-Flugzeug, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49099236
Ryanair has announced increased flights from Kerry Airport.

The route to Alicante in Spain will return from March 27th until the end of October, but will operate three times a week this year.

The route to Faro in Portugal’s Algarve will return twice weekly from March 28th.

The Kerry-Manchester route is to increase from two to three days a week from March 26th.

Last year saw passenger numbers at Kerry Airport almost back to pre-pandemic levels (97%), at over 356-thousand (356,141) people.

 

