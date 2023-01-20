Ryanair announces increased flights from Kerry Airport

Ryanair has announced increased flights from Kerry Airport.

The route to Alicante in Spain will return from March 27th until the end of October, but will operate three times a week this year.

The route to Faro in Portugal’s Algarve will return twice weekly from March 28th.

The Kerry-Manchester route is to increase from two to three days a week from March 26th.

Last year saw passenger numbers at Kerry Airport almost back to pre-pandemic levels (97%), at over 356-thousand (356,141) people.