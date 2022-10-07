Advertisement
RV Tom Crean to travel past Annascaul this afternoon

Oct 7, 2022 08:10 By radiokerrynews
RV Tom Crean docked at Dingle Harbour
The RV Tom Crean, Ireland’s newest research vessel, will travel past Annascaul this afternoon.

The €25 million vessel, which is named after the Kerry explorer, was officially commissioned in Dingle yesterday.

This ship will be used for ocean surveys, fishery, acoustic and environmental research, and buoy and mooring operations; it'll spend 300 days at sea each year.

It’ll depart Dingle at 1.30pm and travel via Annascaul, where Tom Crean was from.

It's expected to arrive at Minard between 2.30 and 3pm.

CEO of the Marine Institute Dr Paul Connelly says it will be a special moment:

