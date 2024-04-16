Advertisement
News

Russian owner of Aughinish Alumina reportedly says new sanctions won’t affect operations

Apr 16, 2024 13:24 By radiokerrynews
Russian owner of Aughinish Alumina reportedly says new sanctions won’t affect operations
Rusal Aughinish Alumina Plant as viewed across the estuary from Kildysart Pier. Photo: Blight55 via Wikimedia Commons
Share this article

The Russian company which owns Aughinish Alumina has reportedly said new sanctions will not affect its ability to supply aluminium to world markets.

Aughinish Alumina, which is located off the N69 and close to Askeaton, is Europe’s largest alumina refinery, and directly employs around 500 people in West Limerick and North Kerry.

New sanctions were imposed on accepting new Russian metal in Washington and London, which the Kremlin claims are illegal.

Advertisement

Reuters is reporting that Russian aluminium giant Rusal, which owns Aughinish Alumina, says these actions have no impact on its ability to supply.

The company says Rusal’s global logistic delivery solutions, access to banking system, overall production, and quality systems are not affected.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Motorsport Ireland confirms Ireland no longer being considered to host World Rally Championship round
Advertisement
IBI announces appointment of new chief executive
Cathaoirleach thanks thousands of volunteers who took part in Kerry’s County Clean-Up
Advertisement

Recommended

Planning granted for sheltered housing in Cahersiveen
Motorsport Ireland confirms Ireland no longer being considered to host World Rally Championship round
Killarney councillor wants DPP decision on investigation into alleged voting irregularities
Kerry can learn lessons from Canada and US to manage land and protect against fire
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus