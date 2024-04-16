The Russian company which owns Aughinish Alumina has reportedly said new sanctions will not affect its ability to supply aluminium to world markets.

Aughinish Alumina, which is located off the N69 and close to Askeaton, is Europe’s largest alumina refinery, and directly employs around 500 people in West Limerick and North Kerry.

New sanctions were imposed on accepting new Russian metal in Washington and London, which the Kremlin claims are illegal.

Reuters is reporting that Russian aluminium giant Rusal, which owns Aughinish Alumina, says these actions have no impact on its ability to supply.

The company says Rusal’s global logistic delivery solutions, access to banking system, overall production, and quality systems are not affected.