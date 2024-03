Rural churches are being asked to step up security after a spate of break ins in Cork and Kerry.

The number of church burglaries has been growing over the last 12 years, and parish priests are being urged to examine the installation of CCTV and security lights.

Places of worship in rural areas are empty most of the day, making the buildings vulnerable to attack.

Anne Lucey from the Irish Examiner says the issue is compounded as in some areas there are more churches than priests: