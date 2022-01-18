Advertisement
Rural businesses can benefit from digital marketing technologies

Jan 18, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Rural businesses can benefit from digital marketing technologies
Back row left to right: Micheál Ó Duibhir, Údaras na Gaeltachta; Dr. Petri Raivo, President of Karelia University of Applied Sciences, Finland; Risto Salminen, Karelia University of Applied Sciences, Finland; Davíð Jóhannsson, North West Region Association, Iceland; Dr. Lasse Okkonen, Karelia University of Applied Sciences, Finland. Front row left to right: Seán Ó Coisdealbha, Údarás na Gaeltachta and Digi2Market’s programme co-ordinator; Alison McGonagle, Westbic; Dr. Helen Jackson, Ulster University; Jennifer Ní Riain, Údaras na Gaeltachta; Sveinbjörg Rut Pétursdóttir, North West Region Association, Iceland; Marja-Liisa Ruotsalainen, Karelia University of Applied Sciences, Finland.
Rural business day is taking place tomorrow (Wednesday, January 19th).

This campaign aims to highlight the contribution rural businesses make to local communities both socially and economically and to recognise the work they do.

People can show their appreciation for these rural entrepreneurs by posting on social media and using #ruralbusiness day or lá #gnótuaithe.

Meanwhile, Kerry businesses can create tenfold increases in their audience size, with digital marketing technologies like virtual reality and 360° video. That's according to Digi2Market, an EU programme which launched a new campaign offering free marketing and networking support to rural and small-scale businesses.

Údarás na Gaeltachta are the lead partner for Digi2market and they say rural businesses can feel isolated and find it hard to reach bigger markets. Digi2Market helps them use immersive technologies like VR and Augmented Reality to boost their marketing efforts and reach bigger audiences.

More information is available here.

