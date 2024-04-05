RSA appeals to road users to be extra cautious during Storm Kathleen

The RSA is appealing to road users to be extra cautious as Storm Kathleen is expected to cause difficult travel conditions.

Status orange and yellow weather warnings will be in place tomorrow as Storm Kathleen makes landfall bringing gale force southerly winds, with some severe and damaging gusts.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for Kerry from 5am until 7am, however that will change to an orange warning from 7am until 2pm for the county.

Advertisement

Another status yellow wind warning will then be in place from 2pm to 8pm tomorrow.

The Road Safety Authority is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads tomorrow.

They are warning there could be objects blown onto roads, falling trees or debris and the RSA says strong cross winds could impact on the control of vehicles.

Advertisement

Pedestrians are being urged to wear high-visibility material and to take extra care as sudden gusts could blow people into the path of oncoming traffic.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management Crisis Management Team met earlier to assess the impacts of Storm Kathleen.

They are advising people to never touch or approach fallen wires and to contact ESB Networks on1800 372 999 to report any such cases.

Advertisement

The National Parks and Wildlife Services in Killarney National Park has also issued a warning ahead of Storm Kathleen.

The park will remain open, but people are being asked not to cycle or walk close to big trees, the lakeshore and forest paths.

RSA advice for motorists:

Advertisement

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.

Watch out for falling / fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high-speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces your visibility. Hold back to where you can see their mirrors.

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route. Do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes.

Be Safe. Be Seen. Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users.

RSA advice to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists: