Routes for Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West bypasses may not be selected until 2023

It could be 2023 before routes are selected for the Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West bypasses.

That’s according to Newcastle West, Cllr Jerome Scanlan, who was speaking following the publication of the National Development Plan this week.

These road projects and a number of others – the Adare Bypass and Foynes to Limerick Road, and N22 Farranfore to Killarney Road – were categorised as part of the previous National Development Plan and are subject to further approvals.

Cllr Jerome Scanlan says while the Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West bypass projects are progressing, it’ll be a number of years before they’re developed.

Listowel Cllr Jimmy Moloney says these roads projects have been progressed so far, and believes it’s unlikely that they won't happen, it’s just a matter of when due to delays.