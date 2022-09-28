Route of Tralee to Listowel Greenway expected to be chosen by end of year

It’s expected the outline route of the proposed Tralee to Listowel Greenway will be known before the end of the year.

The council says the planning and development is currently advancing through the options selection phase, and the emerging preferred corridor will be selected this year.

Advertisement

The scheme design will then be developed, in order to start the statutory planning process in the middle of next year.

Advertisement

The council was responding to a query from councillor Jimmy Moloney at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.