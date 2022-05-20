Rose of Tralee televised shows will broadcast from a new venue this year

The Rose of Tralee International Festival will be broadcast from a new venue this year.

The televised selections will take place at Munster Technological University’s Kerry Sports Academy in August.

The annual International Rose of Tralee festival is returning in August for the first time in three years due to the pandemic.

The 2022 installment of the 62 year-old festival will see the live televised selections taking place at MTU’s Kerry Sports Academy.

The organisers of the event confirmed the news today.

The televised shows were previously held in a Dome marquee that was erected for the festival each year.

The venue at MTU’s North Campus in Tralee is being hired out by the festival from Friday August 19th to Tuesday, August 23rd.

A number of events are scheduled to take place at the new location.

This’ll include the live televised shows being broadcast on RTÉ on the Monday and Tuesday evenings where the Roses will make their television debut.

CEO of the Rose of Tralee, Anthony O’Gara has welcomed the venue announcement and said they're excited to welcome the Roses back to Tralee.

MTU President Professor Maggie Cusack says the international festival will showcase MTU’s state-of-the-art facility during a highly significant event in Tralee