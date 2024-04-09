Advertisement
Rose of Tralee International Festival announce new partnership with Cliona’s Foundation

Apr 9, 2024 13:01 By radiokerrynews
The Rose of Tralee International Festival has launched a new partnership with a children’s charity.

Cliona’s Foundation is a national charity which supports families with children with life-limiting or complex care needs.

Since it’s foundation in 2008, the charity has provided financial assistance to over 1,300 families.

The partnership was launched by Rose of Tralee Roisin Wiley ahead of the Camino for Cliona, which takes place in Portugal later this month.

Over 100 students, Roses and Rose Escorts will walk the 120km Camino de Santiago to raise funds and awareness for Cliona’s Foundation.

Speaking of the Festival’s reason for getting involved with Cliona’s, Festival Director Suzan O’Gara   said “The Rose of Tralee Festival is delighted to partner with Cliona’s Foundation. The foundation is a wonderful charity who provide crucial financial support to families who are caring for a child with a serious illness. Roisin and I recently met a family supported by Cliona’s and learned first-hand how much relief the financial support provides.

Cliona’s Foundation expects a record number of families will apply for financial assistance this year and will need to raise a minimum of €700,000 to meet these applications.

For more information and to support the fundraiser click here.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival announced their new partnership with Cliona’s Foundation (a national charity supporting families with seriously sick children all over Ireland) . The partnership was launched in Killarney this week . Pictured at the Launch were : Rose of Tralee, New York Rose, Róisín Wiley, as an ambassador for Cliona’s Foundation on a visit with Seán Howard from Killarney Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

 

The Rose of Tralee International Festival announced their new partnership with Cliona’s Foundation (a national charity supporting families with seriously sick children all over Ireland) . The partnership was launched in Killarney this week . Pictured at the Launch were : Rose of Tralee, New York Rose, Róisín Wiley, Rose of Tralee International Festival Director Suzan O'Gara, Co-Founder of Cliona's Foundation Terry Ring .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

