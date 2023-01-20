Advertisement
Rose Hotel becomes first hotel in the world to achieve top sustainability award

Jan 20, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Rose Hotel becomes first hotel in the world to achieve top sustainability award Rose Hotel becomes first hotel in the world to achieve top sustainability award
The first FSG Emerald Award for Sustainability in the world goes to The Rose Hotel in Tralee. Pictured were L/R : Orla Greaney, Mike O’Shea, Fiona Conway, Michele King, David Fitzgerald and Mary Lynch. Seated Odran Lucey and Mark Sullivan manager. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Tralee’s Rose Hotel has become the first hotel in the world to achieve a top sustainability award.

It’s been honoured with an Emerald Award by environmental educational company, Fifty Shades Greener; Emerald is the top accolade in a four-tiered system.

The Rose Hotel has reduced its carbon footprint by 32%; it’s been measuring and cutting down its energy and water use, and waste production, and created an Environmental Policy and Action Plan.

It’s now become a member of the Fifty Shades Greener Alumni Programme, committing to further initiatives, developments, and reductions.

The Rose Hotel’s Green Manager and Executive Head Chef, Odran Lucey, has been leading the changes; he became the first level 6 qualified Green Manager in the world in last year.

 

